Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) received a C$2.25 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

SPG stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,507. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.91 million and a P/E ratio of -52.26. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$66.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Power Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

