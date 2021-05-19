SparksPay One Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $33,693.49 and approximately $57.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 48.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008733 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,956,639 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,291 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

