SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 137.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

