SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $31,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.34. 881,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

