SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $176.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,512. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

