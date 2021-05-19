SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

