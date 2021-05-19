SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,158,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

