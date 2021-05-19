SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 134,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 350,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

