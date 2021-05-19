Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.38 or 0.01064351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00095249 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

