Spectrecoin Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00065433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002582 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00272949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00030761 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.