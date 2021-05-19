Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $221.86. 62,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.11. The firm has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.