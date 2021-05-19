Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,091 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,091 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.89 on Wednesday, reaching $411.54. 7,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,600. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $424.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

