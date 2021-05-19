Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 7,130 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

PAYX stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

