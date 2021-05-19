Spectrum (SPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,094.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $29,158.19 and $3,094.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00510469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000142 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

