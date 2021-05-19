Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.060-3.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. 3,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

