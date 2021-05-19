JMP Securities Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $160.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $220.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.97.

SPLK opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

