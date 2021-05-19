SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $331.83

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 331.83 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 301.20 ($3.94). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 305.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 755,731 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSPG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.33 ($5.17).

Get SSP Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group Company Profile (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.