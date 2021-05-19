Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Buys $38,188.64 in Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $38,188.64.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $8,725.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

