StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.01197803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.09817939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055725 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

