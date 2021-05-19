Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 9,700 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,077,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 307,475 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,811. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

