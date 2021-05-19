Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 381,109 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 381,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,107. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

