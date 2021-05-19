Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 3.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $57,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $302.19. 21,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $114.65 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.55.
FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.
In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
