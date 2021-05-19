Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 3.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $57,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $302.19. 21,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $114.65 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

