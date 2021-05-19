Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $23,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,778,451. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

