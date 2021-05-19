Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.12. 44,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,024. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

