Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $311.21. The company had a trading volume of 195,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

