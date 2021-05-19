Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.31% of CommScope worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 42,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

