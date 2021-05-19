Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 237,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.31% of CommScope worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

COMM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 42,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.