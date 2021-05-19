Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 23,725 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $66,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.19. 640,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,201. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $88.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

