Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 164,662 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.24% of Tootsie Roll Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 329,461 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,707. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

