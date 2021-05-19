Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,273,664. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

