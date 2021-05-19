Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Corning worth $52,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 140,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

