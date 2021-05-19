Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.40. 4,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,976. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19.

