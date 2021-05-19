Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $57,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.19. 21,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.65 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

