Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $10.64 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 354,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,074. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.