Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 376,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,542. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21.

