Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $20.77 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

