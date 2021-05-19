Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $28.89 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. 606,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,273,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

