Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $62.02 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 3.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $62,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 858.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after buying an additional 1,787,463 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,306,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 300,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

