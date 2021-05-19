Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $66.24 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $66,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.19. 640,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,201. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $88.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

