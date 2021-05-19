Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.34% of Federated Hermes worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 7,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,337. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,805. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

