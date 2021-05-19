Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 495,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,422,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

