Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 421,988 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

