Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,881. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.