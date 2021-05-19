Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New $9.07 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 9,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,107. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.