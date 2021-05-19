Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $96.63.

