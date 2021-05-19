Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 300,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.38% of Option Care Health worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,355 shares of company stock valued at $219,338. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 4,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,334. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

