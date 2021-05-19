Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Liquidity Services accounts for about 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 6.59% of Liquidity Services worth $42,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,983 shares of company stock worth $3,575,956. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,668. The firm has a market cap of $894.31 million, a P/E ratio of -235.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

