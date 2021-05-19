Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Option Care Health worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 4,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,334. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,355 shares of company stock valued at $219,338. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

