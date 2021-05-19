Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 13,400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $43,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.57. 344,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,329,547. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.07. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $130.28 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

