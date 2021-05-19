Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 3,368 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. 37,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,084. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

